Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dances with Shreyas Iyer in this viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s new dance video with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer went viral. Fans could not stop gushing over the duo’s performance.

Taking to Instagram, Shreyas uploaded the video on his Instagram account. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Thinking on our feet. @dhanashree9 @kishh.t.”

While sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “More skills on the board .You’ve aced it just like hitting a perfect six @shreyas41. Perfectly edited by @kishh.t#dhanashreeverma #shreyasiyer #shuffledance #dance #reels.” In the video, Dhanashree and Shreyas can be seen shaking a leg to shuffle dance.

Take a look at the awesome performance:

Several celebrities including those from the cricket fraternity like Hardik Pandya, fielding coach R Sridhar, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan and actor Aparshakti Khurana praised the duo on the dance.

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber with 3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, her dance performance on Hardy Sandhu's blockbuster song 'Titliaan' broke the internet. She had written on the post, “The amount of love we have received for #titliyan is beyond our imagination. Thank you everyone for making it the most trending video on Instagram. Stay tuned for more.”

Dhanashree, a Dentist by profession, tied the knot with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

Dhanashree's dance videos often go viral and receive fans' love and admiration.