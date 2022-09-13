Cuteness Alert! Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya draws cousin Taimur's sketch- SEE PIC

Mumbai: Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of a cute sketch that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu drew. Soha took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo where Inaaya sketched her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya drew an image of a boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants along with lots of hearts on the paper. Along with the drawing, Inaaya wrote, "Themoorbi". "Guess who, @kareenaKapoorKhan," Soha wrote along with the drawing. Kareena Kapoor also reposted the story with caption, "So adorable".

Earlier, Soha also shared a reel where Inaaya is shopping for groceries with a list in her hand and a tiny shopping cart. Sharing the reel, he wrote, "We got everything on our list!! #shopping #todolist #missionaccomplished." “Omg!! Just when you think she can’t get cuter,” Shweta Bachchan had commented on the picture which Saba Ali Khan posted a heart emoji.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017. Inaaya and her cousin Taimur are often seen hanging out together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series `Kaun Banegi Shikharwati`. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video`s upcoming `Hush Hush` alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22. Husband Kunal Kemmu was last seen in a comedy film `Lootcase` which released on Disney+ Hotstar. He recently announced his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.