Did Drake perform Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ at a concert? Here’s what netizens are saying!

New Delhi: A video of Canadian singer and rapper Drake singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ is going viral on the internet. Yes, you heard it right! The video was posted on Instagram by a fan account with the caption, “Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community.” In the video, Drake could be seen mixing his songs with ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’, however, it is unclear if the video is authentic or not.

The video received mixed responses from the fans. While some fans bashed Drake for mixing Lata Mangeshkar’s songs, some also said that the video is fake. “If she was alive she would sue lol,” commented one user. “Why outsider always use our things to get famous,” added another user.

“Bruh it's fake.... literally anyone can find that entire concert video Toronto OVOFest 2022,” commented a user. “Literally front row of this & that never happened,” added another user.

The song is quite popular among the Indian masses and is from the 1994 blockbuster film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead. 'Didi tera devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli.

Lata Mangeshkar was a legendary Indian singer and was known as the ‘Nightingale of India’. Born on September 28, 1929, she passed away earlier this year on February 6. In the year 2001, Lata di was honoured with the highest civilian honour in India, Bharat Ratna, for her contributions in the field of music. She became only the second female singer to receive this honour after M.S. Subbulakshmi.