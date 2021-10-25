Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened with a gun by Gauri Khan's brother?

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their 30th anniversary on Monday (October 25). The duo had gotten married on 25 October 1991.

On their wedding anniversary, let's take a walk down memory lane to when Gauri's family wasn't happy with the prospect of her marrying SRK. However, Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri was so strong and pure that nothing could faze them not even a gun. Yes, you read that right.

SRK had been threatened by a gun to break his relationship with Gauri by her brother.

An excerpt from the book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema sheds light onto this incident with Anupama Chopra's words. She had written about how even though the actor had gained fame through this TV show 'Fauji', Gauri's parents were wary of him.

Gauri's father Ramesh Chibba didn't have a positive view of the entertainment industry and didn't want Gauri to be associated with an actor.

Once, Gauri's brother Vikrant had even threatened SRK with a gun. The book's excerpt quoted by Hindustan Times, read, "Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor."

When Shah Rukh Khan had married Gauri, he wasn't as financially stable as he is now. In fact, he had to borrow a suit from the sets of his film 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' for his marriage. This was another reason why Gauri's family were unsure of their marriage, considering that she was relatively well-to-do at the time.

The duo welcomed their first child Aryan Khan in 1997 and then they welcomed their daughter Suhana Khan on May 22, 2000. Their youngest son AbRam was conceived through surrogacy in 2013.