हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened with a gun by Gauri Khan's brother?

On Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 30th wedding anniversary, take a look at the hurdles they faced before tying the knot.

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened with a gun by Gauri Khan&#039;s brother?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their 30th anniversary on Monday (October 25). The duo had gotten married on 25 October 1991. 

On their wedding anniversary, let's take a walk down memory lane to when Gauri's family wasn't happy with the prospect of her marrying SRK. However, Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri was so strong and pure that nothing could faze them not even a gun. Yes, you read that right. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@srksam.0555)

 

SRK had been threatened by a gun to break his relationship with Gauri by her brother.

An excerpt from the book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema sheds light onto this incident with Anupama Chopra's words. She had written about how even though the actor had gained fame through this TV show 'Fauji', Gauri's parents were wary of him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@dainikbombabomb)

 

Gauri's father Ramesh Chibba didn't have a positive view of the entertainment industry and didn't want Gauri to be associated with an actor.

Once, Gauri's brother Vikrant had even threatened SRK with a gun. The book's excerpt quoted by Hindustan Times, read, "Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor."

 

When Shah Rukh Khan had married Gauri, he wasn't as financially stable as he is now. In fact, he had to borrow a suit from the sets of his film 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' for his marriage. This was another reason why Gauri's family were unsure of their marriage, considering that she was relatively well-to-do at the time.

The duo welcomed their first child Aryan Khan in 1997 and then they welcomed their daughter Suhana Khan on May 22, 2000. Their youngest son AbRam was conceived through surrogacy in 2013.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanAryan KhanSuhana KhanSRKShah Rukh Khan marriage anniversary
Next
Story

Tahira Kashyap says she once forgot her son at restaurant, waiter told her 'aap baccha bhool gaye'

Must Watch

PT20M35S

Pm Modi hits out at the opposition in UP