हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's latest Cadbury ad wins internet, Huma Qureshi calls it 'beautiful'!

In the latest Cadbury ad, Shah Rukh Khan is seen turning brand ambassador for hundreds of local brands and uplifting them in the post-COVID era.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s latest Cadbury ad wins internet, Huma Qureshi calls it &#039;beautiful&#039;!
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of netizens with his latest Cadbury advertisement which is described as an initiative to help local brands and stores in the post-COVID era. 

The ad begins with how big businesses have found a foothold in the market after the COVID-era, however, small businesses are still struggling to regain the speed and revenue that they had before the pandemic. So, Cadbury came up with the idea to make Shah Rukh Khan the brand ambassador for all these hundreds of small businesses. 

How did they do that, you ask?

The makers used machine learning to recreate the actor's face and voice to take the local stores' names in the ads. 

For example, in one of the ads, he says, "This Diwali you too should shop for your clothes from Choice Of Fashion."

Take a look at the ad:

 

Netizens were quite impressed with the idea behind the ad and the altruistic element of it about helping small businesses flourish again.

Here's how they reacted:

 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for the Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan' which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanCadburyCadbury adSRKShah Rukh Khan brand ambassador
Next
Story

Aryan Khan drug case: Witness claims NCB chief Sameer Wankhede demanded Rs 8 crore from SRK to release son

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 police and army personnel injured in terrorist attack