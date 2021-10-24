Shah Rukh Khan's latest Cadbury ad wins internet, Huma Qureshi calls it 'beautiful'!

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of netizens with his latest Cadbury advertisement which is described as an initiative to help local brands and stores in the post-COVID era.

The ad begins with how big businesses have found a foothold in the market after the COVID-era, however, small businesses are still struggling to regain the speed and revenue that they had before the pandemic. So, Cadbury came up with the idea to make Shah Rukh Khan the brand ambassador for all these hundreds of small businesses.

How did they do that, you ask?

The makers used machine learning to recreate the actor's face and voice to take the local stores' names in the ads.

For example, in one of the ads, he says, "This Diwali you too should shop for your clothes from Choice Of Fashion."

Take a look at the ad:

Netizens were quite impressed with the idea behind the ad and the altruistic element of it about helping small businesses flourish again.

Here's how they reacted:

@iamsrk No one can replace My Shah Rukh #Diwali cheer: It’s ‘not just a Cadbury ad’ as #ShahRukhKhan becomes the brand ambassador for local businesses

love you india's live Democracy statue pic.twitter.com/QS08c9fJRl — Arif (c.s aspirant) (@Arifcastro6) October 24, 2021

Bhakts Said They Would Boycott Shah Rukh Khan. Result :

1.Byju's Started SRK Ads again.

2. Promotion Video of India-Pakistan released by Hotstar.

3. Now Cadbury's Diwali Ad. Moral :

Bhakts boycott can't do 1% harm to Brand #ShahRukhKhan as I said earlier. — Arijit (@SRKian_Arijit) October 22, 2021

.@iamsrk wounderful new ads #CadburyCelebrations your smile that melts hearts ..hope to see it again on your face soon.

Bless you. pic.twitter.com/JGNtDT8JwH — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) October 22, 2021

Cadbury ad is one of the best campaigns by any brand. Shah Rukh Khan - The trend setter. — Ashok Kumar (@bishnoiaji) October 23, 2021

What a beautiful ad !! Diwali sab ki meethi honi chahiye.. support small and local business around you.. https://t.co/UzLKqS8iDn @DairyMilkIn @iamsrk — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 23, 2021

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for the Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan' which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.