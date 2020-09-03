Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan dies of coronavirus at 90

New Delhi: Veteran star Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus in August, died on Wednesday at the age of 90. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news via the actor's official Twitter account. The tweet read, "Dilip saab's younger brother Ehsan Khan, passed away a few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him, we return. Please pray for them."

Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 3, 2020

Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Aslam Khan died of coronavirus a week later, on August 21. He was 88.

.@TheDilipKumar Dilip Saab’s youngest brother, Aslam Khan, passed away this morning at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. We are from God and to Him we return. — faisalMouthshut (@FAISALmouthshut) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, in March, Dilip Kumar had revealed that he and his actress wife Saira Banu are under "complete isolation" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The 97-year-old cinema icon also urged people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.