Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan dies of coronavirus at 90

Earlier, Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan died of coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar&#039;s younger brother Ehsan Khan dies of coronavirus at 90
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TheDilipKumar

New Delhi: Veteran star Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus in August, died on Wednesday at the age of 90. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news via the actor's official Twitter account. The tweet read, "Dilip saab's younger brother Ehsan Khan, passed away a few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him, we return. Please pray for them." 

Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Aslam Khan died of coronavirus a week later, on August 21. He was 88.  

Meanwhile, in March, Dilip Kumar had revealed that he and his actress wife Saira Banu are under "complete isolation" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 97-year-old cinema icon also urged people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

