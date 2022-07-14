NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the hottest actress in the tinsel town. She has often impressed her fans with her cute looks. However, who would have thought that Disha can also appear as cute as a doll in her latest appearance. The 30-year-old has been busy promoting her upcoming action-thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' and we can not get over how beautiful and elegant she looked in a doll-like outfit.



Disha Patani looks like a real barbie in her beige dress, which also has a doll pump. She paired the dress with brown leather boots and a tight long ponytail. She left a few flicks to flow with Mumbai's windy mood.



Take a look at her pictures shared by a fan club:

Recently, Disha Patani donned a saree and without a doubt, she caught the world on fire! She looked traditional, flawless, and extremely sensual.





Apart from this, she also wore this red gown and painted the hearts of her fan with red. Her grace and elegance got our hearts beating for her.



Check out:

On the work front, Disha Patani is awaiting the release of 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 July 2022.



Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production's 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra.



