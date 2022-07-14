NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani channels her inner barbie in a white plunging neck dress, promotes 'Ek Villain Returns': PICS

Disha Patani can always be counted on to put on the nicest outfits for her film promotions. On Thursday, she was seen in a white mini dress she donned for the promotion of her film 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Disha Patani channels her inner barbie in a white plunging neck dress, promotes 'Ek Villain Returns': PICS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the hottest actress in the tinsel town. She has often impressed her fans with her cute looks. However, who would have thought that Disha can also appear as cute as a doll in her latest appearance. The 30-year-old has been busy promoting her upcoming action-thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' and we can not get over how beautiful and elegant she looked in a doll-like outfit. 

Disha Patani looks like a real barbie in her beige dress, which also has a doll pump. She paired the dress with brown leather boots and a tight long ponytail. She left a few flicks to flow with Mumbai's windy mood.   

Take a look at her pictures shared by a fan club:

Recently, Disha Patani donned a saree and without a doubt, she caught the world on fire! She looked traditional, flawless, and extremely sensual.  
 

 


Apart from this, she also wore this red gown and painted the hearts of her fan with red. Her grace and elegance got our hearts beating for her. 

Check out: 

On the work front, Disha Patani is awaiting the release of 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 July 2022. 

Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production's 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra.
 

 

 

Live TV

Disha PataniDisha Patani looksDisha Patani photosdisha patani picsek villain returnsBollywooddisha patani newsMohit SuriArjun KapoorTara SutariaJohn Abraham

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country