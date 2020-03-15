Disha Patani cuts a chic look in black and beige, makes spotlight follow her - Pics

New Delhi: Why so chic, Disha Patani? Never does she fail to impress the fashion police by her stylish appearances, be it on or off the screen. And, recently, pictures of her from 'Malang' promotions or parties, are the talk of the town. After hogging limelight in a stunning wine coloured bodycon dress, Disha has treated her Instafam to some of her chic yet casual looks. In the pictures, Disha cuts a fine figure in a black crop top, denim shorts and a beige jacket wrapped around her waist. These are BTS pictures from 'Malang' shoot and she captioned them as, "'Malang' diaries."

Take a look:

As always, her fans are impressed with her looks and comments like "killer" and "wow" have been posted in plenty.

Moving on, here's the wine outfit which Disha chose to wear for 'Malang' success bash. Doesn't she look stunning?

On the work front, Disha has Salman Khan's 'Radhe' and 'KTina' coming up. She recently signed up for 'Ek Villain' too, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. 'Ek Villain' released in 2014. It was an action-thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.