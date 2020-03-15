हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani cuts a chic look in black and beige, makes spotlight follow her - Pics

As always, Disha Patani's fans are impressed with her looks and comments like "killer" and "wow" have been posted in plenty. 

Disha Patani cuts a chic look in black and beige, makes spotlight follow her - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Why so chic, Disha Patani? Never does she fail to impress the fashion police by her stylish appearances, be it on or off the screen. And, recently, pictures of her from 'Malang' promotions or parties, are the talk of the town. After hogging limelight in a stunning wine coloured bodycon dress, Disha has treated her Instafam to some of her chic yet casual looks. In the pictures, Disha cuts a fine figure in a black crop top, denim shorts and a beige jacket wrapped around her waist. These are BTS pictures from 'Malang' shoot and she captioned them as, "'Malang' diaries."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#malangdiaries 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

As always, her fans are impressed with her looks and comments like "killer" and "wow" have been posted in plenty. 

Moving on, here's the wine outfit which Disha chose to wear for 'Malang' success bash. Doesn't she look stunning?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha has  Salman Khan's 'Radhe' and 'KTina' coming up. She recently signed up for 'Ek Villain' too, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. 'Ek Villain' released in 2014. It was an action-thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani instagram pics
Next
Story

19 years and counting: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story will make you go aww

Must Watch

PT6M18S

ISIS' terrorist Fatima's big revelation over forced religion conversion racket in Kerala