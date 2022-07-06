NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani looks sensual in salmon pink transparent saree, poses in desi avatar - PICS

Bollywood actress Disha Patani switched to desi style in her latest social media post. She wore a salmon pink shimmer saree looking sensual and vivacious. From flaunting never-ending toned legs in dresses to showing off her abs, the actress has time and again slayed in her various avatars. And this time she rocked her latest saree look. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

The actress took to her social media and shared her saree look. From donning dresses to gowns or bikinis, it can certainly be said that Disha can make anything look hot.  

Disha Patani is a fitness freak who often shares videos of her intense workout regimes on social media. The actress has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be next seen in the movie `Ek Villain Returns 2`, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

Disha looks fab in whatever she picks. Recently, during the trailer launch of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, the actress hogged attention in black bustier top and stylish pants. 

On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting  Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. 

Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin`s upcoming film `Project K`, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. `Project K` is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

 

