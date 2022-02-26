हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets the stage on fire in Dubai with her hot looks and dance moves - Watch

Disha Patani's killer dance moves set the stage on fire as she performed on chartbuster numbers.

Disha Patani sets the stage on fire in Dubai with her hot looks and dance moves - Watch

New Delhi: The very stunning Disha Patani had an electrifying performance in Dubai and her fans couldn't resist sharing a glimpse of her performance on their social media. 

Disha Patani's killer dance moves set the stage on fire as she performed on chartbuster numbers. Superstar Salman Khan and Disha have appeared in two movies together and have made the audience crazy with their sizzling chemistry. 

Recently a fan shared some video in which Disha has seen preparing for her performance in Dubai. These videos have come from Dubai Expo, where Disha has been seen performing on her songs. Her fans shared the videos for the world who could not able to witness her brilliant performance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dishaxfc)

Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. 

Disha will next be seen in 'Ek Villian 2' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham scheduled to release in February 2022 and in a Dharma Production film 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

 

