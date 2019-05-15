close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's glowing skin in latest pic will make you go green with envy

Disha's latest Instagram post will make you envious of her glowing skin.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often grabbing attention with her stunning social media posts. She has an ocean of fans, with over 19 million people following her on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. Disha knows how to keep her fans entertained through her regular uploads.

The 'Baaghi' actress's latest Instagram post will make you envious of her glowing skin.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha's fans have started flooding the comments section with compliments. The actress is a stunner in every sense indeed!

On the work front, she will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead while Disha plays a trapeze artist. The song 'Slow Motion' from the film was unveiled a couple of days ago and it increased the excitement level. It features Salman and Disha and has catchy tunes, making you want to dance. Disha looked glamorous throughout the song, especially in the yellow saree!

'Bharat' releases on Eid, that is on June 5.

Here's wishing team 'Bharat' all the very best for the release.

