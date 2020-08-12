ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani for second time, asks him to submit his financial statements, IT records

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Sidharth, who arrived at the office before noon, was grilled till 2 am. He was asked to submit his financial statements and Income Tax records.

Meanwhile, he was asked to reveal details about his and Sushant's contract and the mode of payment, if the late actor used to give him money.

Including Siddharth Pithani, the ED so far has questioned eight people in its probe in the case. Sushant's sister Mitu Singh was called for the first time to record her statement on Tuesday.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi have already been questioned. Besides them, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar and his house manager Samuel Miranda have also recorded their statements.

Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend. She was called to record her statement twice. Indrajit appeared before the ED on Monday while Showik has been grilled thrice. Shruti Modi, who was also Sushant's former business manager, has recorded her statement twice.

Siddharth Pithani and the two CAs were also called two times at the ED office.

The ED and the CBI are probing the death of Sushant at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14 on the complaint of his father KK Singh filed at the Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna on July 25.