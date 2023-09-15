New Delhi: The very popular Indian YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, who recently lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's trophy is a newsmaker. From massive crowds at his fan meets to music videos and now newly purchased property in Dubai - Elvish is making the most of his new-found fame and stardom.

The famous YouTuber dropped a new video on his official channel giving a sneak-peek into his new luxurious 4BHK palatial house. The 26-year-old digital content creator gave a virtual home tour of his new international residence which is a duplex apartment.

It has fancy guest rooms, a massive master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a huge kitchen along with lavish balcony with an open-terrace view. The new property also has an aesthetic dining area with a wooden table and white chairs.

Elvish bought the suave Dubai apartment for a whopping Rs 8 crore. Interestingly, he also purchased a huge 16 BHK house in his home turf Haryana, sharing details of it in his vlog.

On the work front, Elvish turned a year older on September 26, and to make his birthday even special - his first music video with Urvashi Rautela titled 'Hum To Deewane' was released on YouTube. Talking about the track and on working with Elvish, Urvashi said, "It was really an amazing experience to share screen space with Elvish. He brings a unique energy to the song, and I'm sure our fans are in for a treat. We are all set to make the systum hang once with 'Hum To Deewane. This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition. Please shower us with your love and blessings."