Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment news: Amitabh Bachchan goes vintage in new Twitter post

Amitabh Bachchan expressed that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile.

Entertainment news: Amitabh Bachchan goes vintage in new Twitter post
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SrBachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a picture with a vintage car on Twitter, expressing that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile.

The actor who is quite active on social media, especially microblogging site Twitter, is seen standing near the yellow coloured vintage car wearing a pink kurta with white pyjama and an off-white coloured shawl.

"There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time," Bachchan wrote in the caption.

The superstar is currently shooting for sci-fi film `Brahmastra`. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it is the first part of a trilogy.

The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside Bachchan. 

