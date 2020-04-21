हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiara Advani

Entertainment News: Kiara Advani's childhood home video is the best thing on internet today - Watch

Several B-Town celebs thronged her timeline and dropped adorable comments on the video.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town beauty Kiara Advani has a huge fan following. In a short span of time, this 'Guilty' actress has managed to not only impress the fans with her acting but also her gorgeous charm. The actress, who is quite popular on social media took to her Instagram account and shared an old video. 

She posted her childhood home video where she can be seen sipping milk from her cinderalla mug. Her caption reads: #thewonderyears  doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Several B-Town celebs thronged her timeline and dropped adorable comments on the video.

She has now emerged as one of the most sought-after generation-next faces in B-Town. 

She has her kitty full with projects like 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Good Newwz'. Kiara also has Netflix movie 'Guilty'—which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown in the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, our Bollywood stars are exploring different activities to keep them busy all day. 

 

Kiara Advanikiara advani videoBollywoodvideoViral
