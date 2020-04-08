Entertainment news: Mumbai Police's witty response to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Taking On Coronavirus’ video cannot be missed

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday responded wittily to actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

The `Singham` actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

"#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video. Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor.

"Dear `Singham`, just doing what `Khakee` is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - `Once upon a time in Mumbai`! #TakingOnCorona," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Devgn has essayed the character of a police official in many of his flicks including `Gangaajal` and two installments of `Singham.`

The actor has also portrayed the role of an underworld gangster in the film `Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.`