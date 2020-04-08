हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Entertainment news: Mumbai Police's witty response to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Taking On Coronavirus’ video cannot be missed

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

Entertainment news: Mumbai Police&#039;s witty response to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Taking On Coronavirus’ video cannot be missed

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday responded wittily to actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

The `Singham` actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

"#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video. Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor.

"Dear `Singham`, just doing what `Khakee` is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - `Once upon a time in Mumbai`! #TakingOnCorona," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Devgn has essayed the character of a police official in many of his flicks including `Gangaajal` and two installments of `Singham.`

The actor has also portrayed the role of an underworld gangster in the film `Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.`

Tags:
Ajay DevgnMumbai PoliceCoronavirus
Next
Story

As Zoa, Shaza and Karim Morani test positive for coronavirus, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita wishes them a speedy recovery
Corona Meter
  • 5274Confirmed
  • 411Discharged
  • 149Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M4S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day