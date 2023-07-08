Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sana Khan And Husband Anas Saiyad Blessed With Baby Boy

New Delhi: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad welcomed a baby boy on July 5. The couple announced the good news of the baby's birth on Instagram. "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours, " read the caption.

Sana was seen preparing for the arrival of her husband from Haj hours before the announcement of the baby's birth. Her Instagram stories showed the videos of her room decorated with balloons that read, "Mere Shauharji." Another video showed him unboxing his new phone that Sana gifted.

The duo tied the knot in November 2020 in an intimate ceremony. While the marriage news surprised many, Sana clarified that this wasn't an overnight decision. She told Bombay Times in an earlier interview, "Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is ‘shareef’ and ‘unn mein haya hai’. He is not judgmental."

Sana quit the entertainment industry a few months before tying the knot. "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. l have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame," read a part of her Instagram note.

Famous for her appearance in the controversial Amul macho ad 'Yeh toh bada toing hai', Sana appeared in the song 'Billo Rani' and later shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 6.