Exclusive: Stand-up comic Pradeep Pallavi is shattered by the demise of his 'mentor' Raju Srivastava

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi today after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. He was on a ventilator for many days and today, his family confirmed his death. Raju Srivastava, born on 25 December 1963, in Kanpur, India in a middle-class family. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, was a poet known as Balai Kaka. He married Shikha Srivastava in 1993 and has two kids- Antara and Ayushman.

Pradeep Pallavi, who was one of the participants in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Raju Srivastava exclusively talked to Zee News Digital and said that he is shattered by his demise.

He said, "Today morning when I heard the news, I was shattered. In 2005, Great Indian Laughter Challenge I was very nervous about competing against the legend Raju Srivastava, but he gave me strength, talked to me and it vanished all my nervousness away. He gave me many tips and ideas and all of those really helped. When we stood together for the finale, I knew even if I lost, I'll be losing to a legend. And I know, I lost to an icon when I did."

Further, he said, "He has always been like a mentor to me, a guiding light. Even before the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we had done a few gigs together and had a great time. The best thing about him was he never treated us like a junior, he never made us feel any less of ourselves. We have all learned so much from him that it can't even be put in words. For me, he will always be there, in my heart, in my prayers. May the almighty bless him and his family forever."

"Raju Srivastava has not gone anywhere, he is there with us even today and will always be," he concluded.

Raju was a good mimic and always wanted to become a comedian. He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and finished as second runner-up. Later, he took part in the spin-off, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions', in which he won the title of 'The King of Comedy.'

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at his gym and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he was given CPR and revived last month. His family broke out the news that the comedian is no more.