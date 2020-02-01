Fab pics of Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora from Amrita Arora's birthday bash

Former actress Amrita Arora's hosted a star-studded birthday party on Friday night at her Mumbai residence, which had stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (her sister), Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday in attendance.

Kareena picked an animal printed jumpsuit for the party, Malaika stunned in a silver sequined dress while the birthday girl Amrita wore an LBD. Karisma was casually dressed a black polka-dotted outfit.

Sharing a picture with Kareena from inside the party, Arjun, her 'Ki & Ka' co-star, wrote, "Blow a kiss, fire a gun.. Bebo’s always got me to lean on". (Yes, that's the lyrics of Major Lazer & DJ Snake's famous song 'Lean On').

Here are the pictures of the celebs who attended Amrita's birthday bash:

Malaika and Amrita's parents were also there and so was Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan. Malaika and Arbaaz are now divorced. She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

To wish Amrita on her birthday, Malaika shared some lovely pictures with her and wrote, "Happy bday my Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams, ..... all names of endearment, coz we love u. (p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo)."

Amrita turned 42 on Friday. She is married to businessman Shakeel Ladakh.