Shalini Passi, known for her appearance in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives,' shares a deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Revealing her admiration for the superstar in a candid chat, Passi called SRK a "phenomenon" who has touched hearts across generations—from newcomers to cinema to those in their 80s.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Passi opened up about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, lauding his intelligence, kindness, and unmatched charisma. She reflected on his inspiring journey, which has made him an icon in global cinema. "You wouldn't find anyone who has inspired audiences who have just started watching movies to someone who is 80. He’s a phenomenon,” she said.

Passi also revealed a surprising influence Khan has had on her personal habits. “I never read, but he reads so many books in one go. I’ve learned reading from him,” she admitted. Beyond books, she shared how SRK’s approach to family and friendships has left a lasting impression on her. “I’ve also learned a lot from the way he is with his kids, his extended family, and friends. I’m blessed to have known him and Gauri,” she added warmly.

Reminiscing about her first meeting with the iconic couple during her wedding festivities in the late ’90s, Passi spoke about the enduring connection she shares with them. She also highlighted Gauri Khan’s support during her 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' journey. Passi recalled that Gauri, after watching the show’s initial episodes, called her to express pride and admiration for her participation.

Despite her friends’ initial nervousness about her appearance on the show—knowing her straightforward and non-confrontational nature—Passi managed to win hearts with her honest portrayal.

A Delhi-based socialite, art collector, and philanthropist, Shalini Passi gained significant limelight with her debut in the third season of the reality drama 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' rebranded as 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.'

Alongside original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, new faces like Kalyani Saha and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni brought fresh dynamics to the show.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series offers a peek into the glamorous and often dramatic lives of Bollywood’s elite. The show is currently streaming on Netflix, keeping fans hooked with its blend of high society charm and raw authenticity.