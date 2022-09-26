Falguni Pathak's anger over Neha Kakkar a publicity stunt? Duo shares stage amid feud- WATCH

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak's controversy over the remake of the song 'O Sajna' took a new turn. Pathak to appear in the Navratri special episode of Indian Idol, the reality show Neha judges.

Many people rejected the 'Oh Sajna' song and criticized Neha for ruining it for them. Also, Falguni Pathak herself reacted to many of such trolls and even threatened to sue, which she couldn’t due to music rights not being with her.

Now, after all the public feud over the song, Neha and Falguni can be seen sharing the same stage and smiling together on the sets of Indian Idol 13.

In a video shared by Sony TV on their social media channel, we can see Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak sharing the stage. Sony TV wrote in the caption, "Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

Despite their differences, the two proved to be professionals by being absolutely neutral and candid with each other on the sets, but the fans are unhappy.

One commented, 'Shame on you falguni jii you did that just to grab attention completely.' Another one wrote, 'Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar.'