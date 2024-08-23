New Delhi: In a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, fashion influencer Insha Ghai has shared the tragic news of her husband Ankit Kalra's passing. Kalra, who was 29, died due to sudden cardiac arrest on August 19, 2024. Ghai posted a poignant tribute featuring a photo of Kalra and a caption reading: "In Loving Memory Of Ankit Kalra (24-03-1995 - 19-08-2024)." Her emotional message expressed deep grief: "Take me one day back, I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you."

The news has shocked family, friends, and fans, who flooded social media with messages of disbelief and condolences. Comments on Ghai's post included expressions of sorrow and support, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss. "No. Don’t say this is real please. Unable to process. Please take care," one user wrote, while another said, "Omg…this is just not believable.. May his soul rest in peace. May god give strength to the whole family. JAI GURUJI."

Ghai and Kalra, who married in February 2023, were well-known for their engaging social media presence. Their marriage, celebrated as a dream come true, has been overshadowed by Kalra's sudden death, leaving many devastated.

In her Instagram post, Ghai shared a cherished photo of the couple, reflecting on their brief but meaningful time together: “Ankit, you left me to be with God, and it’s so unfair. Our 1.5 years together were far too short. That morning, I had no idea it would be our last. I’m still in denial, praying that this is all just a terrible dream and I’ll wake up on your side. Your heart gave up, and with it, my life has come to a stop. We had so many plans, and now I’m lost without you. This can’t be true. You left me behind, and it’s a loss I’ll never overcome! Heaven is so, so lucky to have you.”

Amidst the outpouring of grief, some commenters speculated about Kalra’s health, attributing his death to an unhealthy lifestyle. In response, Ghai took to her Instagram Stories to address these rumors. She clarified that Kalra was healthy and had no prior medical issues, attributing his death to a sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping. Ghai urged followers to avoid spreading misinformation, stating, “To all those making fake assumptions. He was healthy and had no medical history, it was unexpected and sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping. So please, if you cannot support the family in these tough times, please don’t overshare fake news. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE….”

She concluded her story with a heartfelt note: “He was and always will be our favourite, god’s favourite.”