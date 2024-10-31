Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Praises Kartik Aaryan Competing With Big Stars This Diwali!

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to arrive with the most awaited film of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this Diwali, and the excitement among the masses is palpable. Following the release of the trailer and the song, everyone is eager to see Kartik return as Rooh Baba. As the actor prepares for this big release, he is also facing competition from major films at the box office. Complementing this, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a cryptic post on social media.

While talking about Kartik’s clash with big films at the box office this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he wrote on his social media:

On this DIWALI, 10 BIGGEST SUPER STAR LIONS are getting ready to fight one A K on screen and one K A off screen ..This is like 10 GOLIATHS against 1 DAVID — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 30, 2024

Moreover, Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, Kartik will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s musical love story.