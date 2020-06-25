हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

For Hina Khan, short is the new long. See pics of her new look

On Wednesday night, Hina revealed her new look, which she said was due to the 'quarantine effect'. 

For Hina Khan, short is the new long. See pics of her new look
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan now sports a new hairdo and we must say it looks good on her. On Wednesday night, Hina revealed her new look, which she said was due to the 'quarantine effect'. For her, short is the new long now. She posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Surpriiiisseeeee. Dear stress, Goodbye... Chopped some tension off. #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect."

Take a look:

At home due to the lockdown, Hina Khan has kept herself busy with household chores and her workouts. She has been treating fans to a sneak peek into her other activities, including cooking. 

Her workout regime is goals too. The fitness enthusiast now swears by pilates:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thismakes me feel.. I AM ALIVE Your cueing is fab @shefalishirke

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in 'Hacked', a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. She is also a renowned TV star having worked in the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2'.

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan new look
