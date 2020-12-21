Former US President Barack Obama reveals daughter Malia’s boyfriend quarantined with them

New Delhi: Barack Obama, former President of the United States (POTUS), revealed in a recent interview that his elder daughter Malia Obama’s British boyfriend quarantined with them during the lockdown. Appearing on The Bill Simmons podcast, the politician made this disclosure.

When asked about his favorite part of the quarantine with his family, Obama replied, "I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us."

"Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades," he was quoted by InStyle as saying.

Elaborating on the boyfriend bit, Obama further said, "He's British ... wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid."

"The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you've got a son — young men eat. It's weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%," the former POTUS added in a light vein.

Meanwhile, Obama is currently doing interviews promoting his book ‘A Promised Land’.

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married for 28 years and the couple has two daughters- Malia (22) and Sasha (19).

