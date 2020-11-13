हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barack Obama

Here's what ex-US President Barack Obama said about PM Modi in 2015

Calling Modi a devotee of Yoga, Obama had also said that the Indian prime minister transcended the ancient and the modern.

Here&#039;s what ex-US President Barack Obama said about PM Modi in 2015

NEW DELHI: Former United States President Barack Obama, whose views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his latest book 'A Promised Land' is being widely discussed on in internet, had a few years back tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's 'reformer in chief'. 

"As a boy, Narendra Modi helped his father sell tea to support their family. Today, he’s the leader of the world’s largest democracy, and his life story—from poverty to Prime Minister—reflects the dynamism and potential of India’s rise," the then US President Obama had written in a piece in Time magazine.

Obama had said Modi was determined to help more Indians follow in his path. "He’s laid out an ambitious vision to reduce extreme poverty, improve education, empower women and girls and unleash India’s true economic potential while confronting climate change."

Calling Modi a devotee of Yoga, Obama had also said that the Indian prime minister transcended the ancient and the modern. He "imagined digital" India and connected with citizens on Twitter, Obama had said.

In his yet-to-be published book, Obama speaks about his impression of several world leaders including India's Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The memoir titled 'A Promised Land', Obama mentions how people talk about good looking men but not of the beauty of women.

Speaking of Rahul Gandhi, Obama wrote that he has a "nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," the NYT article stated.

Tags:
Barack ObamaRahul GandhiNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Listen to the voice of Goans: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Goa CM Pramod Sawant
  • 87,28,795Confirmed
  • 1,28,668Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M13S

CM Yogi Adityanath to perform Aarti at Saryu Ghat today, Virtual Deepotsav will be organized too