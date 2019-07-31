Friendship Day 2019: These Bollywood BFFs are goals!

New Delhi: The bond of friendship can't be defined in words and it is one of the most special relationships of life. In the words of Phoebe Buffay, 'Boyfriends and Girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life', and well, we couldn't agree more.

The day to honour and celebrate friendship is around the corner and people are busy making plans with their buddies. So this Friendship Day, let's give the occasion a filmy twist and have a look at the BFFs of Bollywood!

Amrita Arora - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters are often spotted hanging out with their friend Amrita Arora. Since Kareena is not on any social media platform, we get a glimpse of the trio hanging out either by Karisma or Amrita's Instagram uploads or through the lens of the paparazzi.

Karan Johar - Manish Malhotra

Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra are known to be the best of friends. They are often spotted partying together with their squad and have been friends since years!

Farah Khan - Sania Mirza

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shares a close friendship with renowned Tennis player Sania Mirza. Despite of being from different fields, the two women share an inseparable bond. Kudos to their 'Yaariyan' on this special day! Farah recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Sania's son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sonali Bendre - Sussanne Khan – Gayatri Joshi

Another happening friendship trio of tinsel town, these three prove that friends are your best emotional support system. When Sonali was diagnosed with Cancer last year, her BFFs became her strength. On Friendship Day 2018, Sonali had shared a pic with her girls and thanked them for always being there.

Arjun Kapoor- Ranveer Singh

The two handsome hunks of Bollywood—Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh happen to be great friends as well! Their Bromance has often taken social media by storm and we just can't get enough of these two. Be it an awards show or on the big screen, their camaraderie always puts a smile on our face!