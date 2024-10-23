From Raj Kundra To Mukesh Chhabra; The Traitors Gang Seek Blessings At The Golden Temple

New Delhi: The highly anticipated reality show 'The Traitors' is all set to drop on Amazon Prime soon. Some of the gang members were seen heading to Amritsar this morning. Some of the contestants include Raj Kundra, Mukesh Chhabra, Karan Kundrra, Urfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anshula Kapoor, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Maheep Kapoor, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Tejasswi Prakash were seen enjoying the day out with the team.

Raj Kundra further shared a fun video from their ride, in which the gang's uproar and soaring excitement were heartfelt. They grooved to foot-tapping Punjabi songs and then relished a sumptuous meal at Kesar Da Dhaba. Their smiling selfies are proof that this ride is going to be one to remember, further increasing the anticipation for ‘The Traitors.’

They’re in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple and seek blessings for the journey ahead. Considering the camaraderie that the team is showcasing, the audience will only be eager to see how the bond pans out on camera. Shooting for the same is on in full swing and this interesting bunch is all set to entertain!

The Traitors show is an adaptation of the International Show with the same title. It is based on a slew of lies and deception that the participants navigate. Karan Johar will host the reality show. The show is going to have a total of 20 players who compete to win the cash bounty over a series of missions that will determine how far they go in the race.