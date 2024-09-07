Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Allu Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, and Other Celebs Begin Share Festive Celebrations
Celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa home and celebrate the auspicious arrival of Lord Ganesha.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: On the Auspicious Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood Celebrates with Enthusiasm. Celebs like Ananya Panday, Allu Arjun, and Sara Ali Khan Share Glimpses of Their Festive Ganesotsav and Send Warm Wishes to Fans.
From Welcoming Ganpati Bappa Home with Excitement to Heartwarming Celebrations: Here's How Celebs Are Marking Bappa's Arrival.
Ananya Panday
Actress Shared heartfelt pics on social media with her family. Ananya Pandey was seen celebrating with Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and other family members.
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun Took to Instagram to Share a Sneak Peek of the Ganesh Pooja Celebrations at His Home.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara took to her social media to share a heartwarming post, wishing 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Bappa bring only joy and peace to all of us'.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with His Family in His New Home, Gangotri Niwas, in Juhu.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor Shares a Heartwarming Picture with Besties Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Renowned for Her Ganpati Celebrations, Shared a Post on Instagram Stories with Hubby Raj Kundra.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Took to Instagram Stories to Share Her Minimalistic Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration.
Neil Nitin Mukesh
The Actor Shared a Heartwarming Family Celebration Post on Social Media, Including a Glimpse of Ganpati Aarti.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Also Treated Her Fans with a Special Wish and Homemade Modaks.
Sharvari
Vedaa actress wore a 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree that belonged to her Aaji.
Rakul Preet Singh
The Actress Shared a Heartwarming Post Along with Her Festive Wishes. The Post read, ''Bringing home Bappa for the first time together sending all of you lots of love and blessings !''
Live Tv