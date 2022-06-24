NEW DELHI: The first half of 2022 has given us major blockbuster content and some of these were headlined by women of great substance who took over the half-year unlike nobody else. Right from Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday' to Shefali Shah's 'Jalsa' and Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', these strong female-centric roles have played a crucial part in the kick-starting 2022 for hardcore cinema fans.

Here is a report card of strong female-centric roles which took over our first half:

Yami Gautam in 'A Thursday'

A Yami Gautam starrer revived the narrative of a thriller in Bollywood today. Her portrayal of Naina reflected the trauma of every single woman who has been mistreated by society. It is one of the spectacular and gripping thrillers which will keep you glued to the seats till the end. A Thursday is a much-needed masterpiece with a strong social message regarding crimes that are still prevalent in Indian society.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

It's a story of a girl who has been pushed into the prostitution business but how she takes over the business and establishes an empire of her own is a reason why viewers are glued to the film till the end. With profound dialogue delivery, soulful expressions, and in between the roguish behaviors, Alia Bhatt has managed to shine in the white saree as nobody could do.

Pallavi Joshi in 'The Kashmir Files'

While 'The Kashmir Files' has the brutal truth out in front of Indians, Pallavi Joshi played a major role in setting that narrative by depicting the role of Professor Radhika Menon. The film is an absolutely heart-wrenching silhouette of everything that went wrong in Kashmir back in the day and Pallavi along with other actors deserve credit to highlight a subject as sensitive as Kashmir.

Shefali Shah in 'Jalsa'

Packed with incredible performances by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, 'Jalsa' leaves the viewers satisfied. Jalsa has a very captivating storyline of two women in their 40s both, brave and vulnerable despite all odds stacked against them. Shefali Shah as Ruksana seamlessly fits into her character as the beloved housemaid that tends to everyone like her own family. The actress dishes out a sublime performance with minimal dialogues and letting her eyes speak more than ever.

Vidya Balan in 'Jalsa'

Vidya as Maya adds to life this character with great conviction in 'Jalsa'. As a mother to an autistic son, Vidya's character is a journalist who hits hard when it needs to be.

