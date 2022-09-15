NewsLifestylePeople
GAURI KHAN

Gauri Khan to appear on 'Koffee with Karan 7', but without Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a producer. She has been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Gauri Khan all set to return to 'Koffee with Karan'
  • She is wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan
  • She made her Koffee debut in 2005

Trending Photos

Gauri Khan to appear on 'Koffee with Karan 7', but without Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: After many years, interior designer and producer, Gauri Khan, is all set to return to the `Koffee with Karan` show.

She confirmed her appearance in an interview with Mirchi Plus and even revealed that she will grace the famous Koffee couch with her girl gang including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. However, her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan won`t be accompanying her.

Gauri made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2005. If reports are to be believed, Gauri and Shah Rukh`s daughter Suhana will be seen making her `Koffee with Karan` debut this year. She may come along with her `The Archies` co-stars including Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Gauri is all set to come up with her decor show titled `Dream Homes With Gauri Khan`.In the show, Gauri will be seen redesigning and renovating some of her celebrity friends` houses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan.The show marks Gauri`s television foray.

Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a producer. She has been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema