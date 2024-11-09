Grammy Nominations 2025: Three-Time Winner Ricky Kej Earns Nod For 'Break Of Dawn'

New Delhi: Three-time Grammy Award-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has once again achieved international recognition, securing a prestigious Grammy nomination for his latest album, Break of Dawn, at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards. This marks Kej’s fourth nomination, following his previous Grammy wins, and is a testament to his continuous evolution as an artist and advocate for wellness through music.

About The Album

Break of Dawn is a New Age album inspired by ancient Indian Raags and designed to promote mental health and well-being. Its focus on wellness music rooted in Indian traditions addresses the global mental health crisis, combining Kej’s musical talents with his deep commitment to social impact. The album is the debut release from Vedam Records, a wellness music label launched by Universal Music Group, India, in collaboration with Kej himself. In the U.S., the album is represented by the Verve Label Group.

The album's therapeutic purpose has already caught the attention of notable health organizations, including Stanford Global Health. In a statement, the organization praised Kej’s efforts to raise awareness about mental health through his music: “We would like to congratulate Ricky on Break of Dawn and his efforts to address the global burden of mental health conditions through India-rooted wellness music. We deeply appreciate the time and resources Ricky has committed to supporting Stanford Biodesign and Stanford Global Health, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the coming years.”

This nomination also carries significant historical weight, as Break of Dawn marks the first solo Grammy nomination for an Indian artist since the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, and is the only Grammy nomination from India this year.

Reflecting on his fourth Grammy nomination, Kej expressed his gratitude and the personal significance of the project: “I am honoured to have Break of Dawn recognized by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of our planet and its people. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing.”

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, commented on the album’s success: “Music for wellness is a bold step in the global soundscape, and I’m proud that Ricky’s album Break of Dawn, which incorporates Indian melodic structures and ancient musical motifs, has been nominated in the ‘Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album’ category at the Grammys. At Vedam Records, Universal Music India is leading the charge in wellness and music, and we are proud to have Ricky as our partner in bringing this vision to the world.”

The nominations for the 67th Grammys were announced on Friday night (IST), in which Beyoncé is leading the pack with 11.

The Grammys will be held on February 02 in Los Angeles