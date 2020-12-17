Hansika Motwani's smouldering beach vibe in Maldives is giving internet a meltdown - In Pics

New Delhi: South stunner Hansika Motwani has headed to the Maldives for a brief time-out and guess what? She has turned into a mermaid. Her photos from the picturesque vacay spot has sent fans into a tizzy.

Hansika Motwani has a massive fanbase of over 4 million followers on Instagram alone. Take a look at her pictures:

She recently launched her YouTube channel and her videos are already making the right kind of buzz online.

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career. She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

She will next be seen in Tamil ventures 'Maha' and 'Partner' respectively.