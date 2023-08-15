Happy Independence Day: Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Playing The Role Of Freedom Fighter In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and talented actors of this generation. After her recent successful film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara is all set to set screens on fire with her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she will be essaying the character of a freedom fighter.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, on being asked about the film and her thoughts on the idea of Independence, Sara says to a leading daily, “I just finished shooting for the film. There are so many facets of our Indian history, especially the freedom struggle, which we don’t understand. It is not just the freedom fighters we may not know about, it was a generation of sacrifice, bravery and constant endeavour. It is not just one day. I feel 365 days are too less to celebrate and be thankful and grateful for what we have as a country today.”

It is definitely an honour to be playing such a character, and nobody better to do it than Sara Ali Khan herself! To see the actress do a role like this, will be nothing less than a treat for the fans.

On the work front, apart from Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara will be next seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’, 'Metro… In Dino', amongst other untitled ones.