trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649390
NewsLifestylePeople
INDEPENDENCE DAY

Happy Independence Day: Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Playing The Role Of Freedom Fighter In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

On the occasion of the 77th Independance Day, on being asked about the film and her thoughts on the idea of Independence, Sara says to a leading daily, “I just finished shooting for the film."

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Happy Independence Day: Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Playing The Role Of Freedom Fighter In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and talented actors of this generation. After her recent successful film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara is all set to set screens on fire with her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she will be essaying the character of a freedom fighter. 

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, on being asked about the film and her thoughts on the idea of Independence, Sara says to a leading daily, “I just finished shooting for the film. There are so many facets of our Indian history, especially the freedom struggle, which we don’t understand. It is not just the freedom fighters we may not know about, it was a generation of sacrifice, bravery and constant endeavour. It is not just one day. I feel 365 days are too less to celebrate and be thankful and grateful for what we have as a country today.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

It is definitely an honour to be playing such a character, and nobody better to do it than Sara Ali Khan herself! To see the actress do a role like this, will be nothing less than a treat for the fans. 

On the work front, apart from Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara will be next seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’, 'Metro… In Dino', amongst other untitled ones. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train