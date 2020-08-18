Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic name baby boy Agastya, see his cute pics

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have named their baby boy Agastya, the cricketer revealed on Instagram recently. Hardik shared a picture of himself playing with a toy Mercedes-AMG and in that post, he revealed that the baby has been named Agastya. Take a look:

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." The heartwarming picture featured him holding his newborn baby's hand.

Meanwhile, Natasa shared a heartwarming photo of her family - Hardik cheerfully holds the baby and Natasa smiles for the camera with a rose bouquet in hand. "My family," she wrote, adding heart emojis.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May.

Natasa is an actress, who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.