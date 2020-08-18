हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic name baby boy Agastya, see his cute pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their son on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic name baby boy Agastya, see his cute pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Star couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have named their baby boy Agastya, the cricketer revealed on Instagram recently. Hardik shared a picture of himself playing with a toy Mercedes-AMG and in that post, he revealed that the baby has been named Agastya. Take a look:

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son on July 30 at a hospital in Gujarat. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." The heartwarming picture featured him holding his newborn baby's hand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The blessing from God  @natasastankovic__

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Meanwhile, Natasa shared a heartwarming photo of her family - Hardik cheerfully holds the baby and Natasa smiles for the camera with a rose bouquet in hand. "My family," she wrote, adding heart emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My family  my  @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovć(@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I hold you, life makes sense.  #mamasboy #blessings

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. The couple announced the pregnancy in May. 

Natasa is an actress, who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.

Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic hardik natasa child
