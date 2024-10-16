Advertisement
PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN

Hombale Films Wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran On His Birthday, Sparking Excitement Among Fans For Salaar 2

Hombale Films shared the poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Hombale Films Wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran On His Birthday, Sparking Excitement Among Fans For Salaar 2 (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Hombale Films wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday, fans can’t wait for Salaar 2 & the clash between Deva and Vardha. Hombale Films truly created a successful phenomenon with the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

While the film was packed with massive action and grand scale, it featured strong characters like Deva and Vardharaja, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. As much as the audience loved Deva, they showered the same amount of love on Vardharaja. 

Hombale Films has wished Prithviraj Sukumaran a happy birthday, expressing their appreciation for him.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared the poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salaar (@salaarthesaga)

The post captioned, ''Birthday wishes to our beloved Vardharaja Mannaar, the KING @therealprithvi!

We can't wait to see you in action on the sets of Shouryaanga Parvam! #Salaar2''

Amid this, the fans gave taken the social media by storm, wishing Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday. Everyone is also eagerly waiting to see the clash of Deva and Vardharaja.

Here's how fans are reacting - 

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK