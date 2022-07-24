Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad walk out of the airport hand-in-hand, netizens react!

New Delhi: Rumoured sweethearts Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines for a long time now because of their booming romance. The two are often spotted together at lunches, dinners and parties. On Saturday, both walked out of the airport hand-in-hand and the internet is loving it.

The two were on a romantic getaway to Europe and have returned to the Bay in the most adorable way. The couple walked hand in hand as they were snapped by the paps. HR sported a grey hoodie over a black t-shirt and light brown trousers and Saba looked simple yet stunning in a white t-shirt and lavender trousers.

Many pictures and videos of the couple surfaced internet and fans flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and love emojis. A few fans called them 'cuties', others urged paps to 'let them live.'

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. None of the two have confirmed it yet but their public appearances are quite proof. They even walked in Karan Johar's 50th birthday together hand-in-hand!

The 'Super 30' actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and the couple has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They separated a few years ago and are now co-parenting the sons. While Hrithik is with Saba, his ex-wife Sussanne is also reportedly dating actor Arslan Goni.

