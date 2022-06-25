NewsLifestylePeople
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan and his present girlfriend Saba Azad are often seen sharing sweet bond on social media. 

The same thing happened recently when Sussanne loved Saba Azad's "desi" girl look on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba took to Instagram, where she posted an advertisement, in which she is sporting an Indian attire.

Sussanne couldn't stop herself from commenting on the post and wrote: "So pretty Saboo."

sam

Replying to her, Saba said: "@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories - keep em coming."

For the unaware, currently, Sussanne is holidaying with her boyfriend Arslan Goni in the US and is often seen sharing beautiful pictures from her vacation. 

While on the other hand, Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

 

