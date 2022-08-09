New Delhi: Actress Huma Qureshi recently did a photoshoot for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s latest edition. She can be seen wearing a black dress paired up with high heels in the photo. She was sitting on a chair as she posed for the camera.

The ‘Maharani’ actress took to Instagram to share about her experience of the photo shoot where she talked about having confidence in her body and life. As soon as the actress shared the cover, fans started showering love with heart and fire emojis.

The actress shared her views through a lengthy caption with her post on Instagram, “I enjoy the glamour, I love dressing up and walking the red carpet and looking beautiful, and all of that. But there has to be more to it. I cannot be just another pretty girl who came and went because there will always be someone prettier...”

“Bazaar India’s Covergirl, Huma Qureshi, wants to leave an impact with a legacy that goes beyond money, fame, and glamour. In a special conversation, Huma speaks about reclaiming her power with her views on body confidence, life, and more...,” Bazaar India wrote on their Instagram post.

The actress also shared an excerpt of the feature with Bazaar India where she talked about body positivity and how the picture does not conform to the idea of the male gaze. The actress was all praise for the cover as she called it powerful. The excerpt reads, “This Bazaar India cover is so powerful for me, and so strong, because it is not just about being sexy and beautiful, but also because it has not been portrayed through the male gaze. It is about celebrating my own body and womanhood without pandering to that gaze or conforming to certain ideas of it."

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte. The film will release on Netflix this year.