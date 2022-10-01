NewsLifestylePeople
'I feel elated yet humbled' says Ajay Devgn on winning Best Actor at the National awards

`Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. It was directed by filmmaker Om Raut.

Oct 01, 2022
  • Ajay Devgn won the National Award for Best actor
  • He won it for his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'
  • The film also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Kajol

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who was feted with a National Award for Best Actor for his work in `Tanhaji` on Monday, shared that the honour is significant because it comes from a larger demography.

Ajay in a statement shared that he is "humbled and honoured to win two National awards" for `Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior`, which marks his 100th film, "one as producer of best film & one as best actor".

"I also share the Best Actor win with Suriya, whose cinema I like & respect." The superstar shared that this is his "third win as Best Actor."

"I feel elated yet humbled each time this happens. The National Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography and it represents Indian cinema, embracing cultural and language barriers. And, it has an inclusive audience."

"Tanhaji was my hundredth film. And it made inroads because it spoke of valour, friendship, family and national fervour. I thank Om Raut, the director and the entire technical team. Not to forget my co-actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, both of who were pitch-perfect in the film."

`Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` is directed by Om Raut. Tracing the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, it stars Ajay as the eponymous lead, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is set in 17th century and revolves around Tanaji`s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

