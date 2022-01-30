हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Avika Gor

'I hated myself so much': Avika Gor opens up on having body-image issues

"I didn’t want to look the best. I didn’t feel like looking the best," reveals Avika Gor.

&#039;I hated myself so much&#039;: Avika Gor opens up on having body-image issues

New Delhi: Actress Avika Gor rose to fame as a child artist with her stellar performance in TV drama ‘Balika Vadhu’. The actress, who grew up in front of the camera, says she had a really negative self-image and hated her body. Avika says the negative image made her further neglect her body but at the same time she would focus on acting, to improve her craft.

“I hated myself so much that I did not care. I did not bother how I look. I was just focussing on my acting. I didn’t care. I just did not want to look in the mirror. I hated myself so much. So, it was a very negative feeling that I used to get. I remember trying costumes for my shoot the next day I just felt like whatever,” Avika told Pinkvilla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

She further added, “I didn’t bother about all those things. I didn’t want to look the best. I didn’t feel like looking the best. At the end I spoke to my audience they always spoke the way I acted. So, my audience made me feel that I was doing a good job at acting and it didn’t made me feel focus on anything else.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

After featuring in ‘Balika Vadhu’, Avika was seen in ‘Sasuraal Simar Ka’. She has also starred in films like Uyyala Jampala, Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Net.

