‘I miss coming back home to you,' Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor miss mom Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor is missing his mommy Mona Shourie a little extra today on her birth anniversary. The actor remembered her mother and hope she is proud of him wherever she is. “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly,” he wrote.

The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor further wrote, “I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son... Happy Birthday Ma”.

Anushka Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Tisca Chopra and others liked Arjun’s heartfelt post.

Arjun’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor also wrote a heart-touching note for her late mother. “That feeling of “I want my mom” really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay,” wrote Anshula.

She further added, “Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster.Dahi kadhi and rice doesn’t taste the same without you Ma, but I’m going to toast to you and have some for lunch anyway.Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart. #AlwaysAndForever”.

Producer Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of Arjun’s Bollywood debut ‘Ishaqzaade’. She was a single mother as Boney married actress Sridevi.