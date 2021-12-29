ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen, rare pics with late Saroj Khan's daughter go viral!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020, in the wee hours of 2 am. Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called.

A few days back, late Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal took to Instagram and shared some rare, unseen pictures of hers posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And guess what? Fans are loving it!

For the unversed, the late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. The 71-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020.

Saroj Khan is survived by daughter Sukaina Khan and son Raju Khan.

Her name is synonymous with brilliant choreography and chartbuster songs in the Hindi movie industry. In fact, it was for her great skills that Filmfare actually introduced the 'Best Choreography' category in awards and she won the first one for 'Tezaab'.

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

She worked with all the A-lister actresses from Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her long illustrious career. Her death has left a void in Bollywood which can never be filled again.