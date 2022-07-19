NewsLifestylePeople
A few days back, Ibrahim Ali Khan was holidaying with his elder sister Sara Ali Khan in London. In fact, Sara shared the photos online.

New Delhi: The star kids are sure heating up social media with their party pictures. After Nysa Devgn's photos broke the internet, it's now time for Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan taking the lead. His latest pictures with a gang of pals went viral. 

Netizens spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan partying in London with Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia's daughter Mahikaa Rampal along with their bunch of common friends. The photos were first put up by Orhan Awatramani, who is also close friends with Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Check out here: 

 

A few days back, Ibrahim Ali Khan was holidaying with his elder sister Sara Ali Khan in London. In fact, Sara shared the photos online and captioned the post as Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, Ibrahim hogged attention when he was clicked with TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak. The duo were partying in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

 

