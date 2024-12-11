New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's (SLB) Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix created a global stir upon its release. The show presented a grand canvas featuring larger-than-life visuals, enthralling music, an engaging story, and stellar performances by the cast, winning over audiences' hearts. Enriched with SLB's opulent storytelling, the show garnered immense love and critical acclaim. Having made a distinct impact in the OTT realm, it now reigns supreme as the #1 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024 on IMDb.

Garnering tremendous love and appreciation from all quarters, Heeramandi captured hearts and topped IMDb's list of the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. This remarkable achievement underscores the show's significant global reach and dominance among international audiences. Based on page views from IMDb’s 250 million monthly visitors, the rankings showcase the expanding reach of Indian content across genres and languages.

SLB's Heeramandi has undoubtedly emerged as a one-of-a-kind phenomenon in the OTT space. Praised for its grandeur, mega-scale production, enthralling sets, brilliant performances, and mesmerizing music, the series transported viewers into an enchanting world. Among its many highlights, Aditi Rao Hydari's iconic Gajagamini walk captivated the internet, sparking widespread discussions globally.

Notably, Heeramandi also marked the launch of SLB’s own music label, Bhansali Music, with "Sakal Ban" as its first release. The song was unveiled at the Miss World 2024 finale, where the star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, joined the Miss World 2024 contestants on the ramp. The cast posed with the 13 contestants, all dressed in traditional costumes in shades of yellow, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series streaming in 190 countries on Netflix since May 1st.

