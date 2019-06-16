close

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Saif Ali Khan watches match at Old Trafford with this co-star - Pics inside

Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and other actors have added stardust to the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

File photo of Saif Ali Khan (Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and other actors have added stardust to the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

While Ranveer and Anushka, wife of captain Virat Kohli, are cheering for the Men In Blue alone, Saif got a companion to the stadium - soon-to-be actress Alaia Furniturewalla, actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. The duo are all set to co-star in upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. 

Pictures of Saif and Alaia have been shared by the film's team members and by her, giving us a glimpse of the fun they are having. "Father's Day with my onscreen dad," read the caption of one of Alaia's post.

Take a look.

 

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@stories/alaiaf_)

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/@stories/alaiaf_)

TV presenter Shibani Dandekar was also spotted behind the stands with Saif. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aight folks we have taken care of the weather! Game on! #indvspak #saifalikhan @theofficialfanatic

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

Saif is in London on a work-cum-leisure trip. He is accompanied by wife Kareena Kapoor and their two-year-old son Taimur. While he is enjoying the match, she is having a good time in London with sister Karisma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lazy saturday...  #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, speaking about 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaia will be seen playing the role of Saif's daughter. She is currently prepping for the film. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is a romantic comedy drama, which also features Tabu.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is scheduled to release on November 29. 

