Indo-Russian Actress Evgeniia Belskaia Debuts with Director Milan Joshi's Music Video, Deets Inside

New Delhi: The way a few women professionals have been ruling industries all over the world is certainly a sight to behold. It is amazing to notice the swift rise they have gained in their respective fields and the way they have thrived on their passion and commitment to do things. People gradually are realizing how these boss ladies and influential figures have been bettering the norms of their niches and gaining an edge over their competitors. To do that in the world of modeling and entertainment is a different challenging game altogether, but it is self-made, and tenacious professionals like Evgeniia Belskaia who have been making all the difference there is in these industries today while making it look effortless.

Evgeniia Belskaia is not just a big-eyed beauty who dreamt of making her mark in the industry; she is a hustler and a risk-taker who never let the world dim her inner light and who kept walking her path, no matter what, to eventually reach a position, where people can recognize her for her talents.

Currently, this breathtakingly beautiful woman has been garnering all the attention from people, for she makes her debut with Director Milan Joshi’s Music Video in the Gujarati film industry. As an Indian Russian model, she is determined to turn more heads of audiences toward the honesty she has put into the project.

She also puts light on the incredible experience she has gained working with the talented director, saying that though making a debut in the Gujarati entertainment world feels all so surreal, the kind of lessons and experiences she has gained on the set, under the guidance of the director Milan Joshi is something she will keep close to her heart always. It is her second rendezvous with the director, and working with him has only added to her craft beautifully, she says.