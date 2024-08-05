New Delhi: Last night party scenes in Mumbai's plush hangout zone were buzzing with celebs making their entry amid shutterbugs. Aryan Khan, accompanied by his sister Suhana Khan were seen entering the party together. The party was co-hosted by Aryan’s clothing brand D’Yavol X. And guess who made a hush-hush entry to the bash? Brazilian model and Aryan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonessi.

ARYAN KHAN-SUHANA KHAN PARTY TOGETHER

In the videos shared by several paps on Instagram, Aryan and Suhana came together and this brother-sister duo looked fab. While Aryan wore a black tee with a denim jacket, Suhana pulled-off a gorgeous look in a black body-hugging dress.

Larissa, meanwhile was seen in a LBD (little black dress). Suhana and Aryan posed together for the paparazzi, however, Larissa tried her best to avoid the cameras.

ARYAN KHAN-LARISSA DATING?

The speculation over Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi's dating each other began on Reddit. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa have made it official yet. According to reports, last year, Aryan Khan attended DJ Garrix's concert with Larissa Bonesi, which led to rumours of their alleged relationship.

Larissa is a model and actress who has been a part of some Hindi and Telugu films. She also featured a dancer in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s Desi Boyzz song Subah Hone Na De. Larissa was seen in a small part in Saif Ali Khan starter Go Goa Gone. In Telugu cinema, Larissa did Sai Dharam Tej’s Thikka.

As a model, Larissa has featured in several advertisement campaigns for brands like Olay, Lancome and Levi’s among others.