hardik pandya natasa stankovic

Inside Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's dreamy date night

Glimpses from the special evening have been shared by Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on their respective Instagram timelines. They dined by the pool, with a bunch of red roses used to decorate their table.

Inside Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic&#039;s dreamy date night
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic went on a romantic date to celebrate Valentine's Day on Friday. Glimpses from the special evening have been shared by the couple on their respective Instagram timelines and trust us when we say it was so, so dreamy. Hardik and Natasa dined by the pool, with a bunch of red roses used to decorate their table.

Natasa opted to wear a blue outfit for the date while Hardik pulled off a casual outfit. Sharing a picture of himself with Natasa, Hardik wrote, "Not only today, everyday is valentines with you! Happy Valentine's everyone. Share love as much as you can!"

Take a look at how the newly-engaged couple celebrated Valentine's Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not only today, everyday is valentines with you! Happy valentines everyone  Share love As much as you can !

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

To wish each other on Valentine's Day, Hardik and Natasa took a trip down the memory lane and posted these throwback pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My valentine for life 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tb to our Valentine’s Day last year  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year in Dubai. He proposed to Natasa on a yacht and, in no time, she said yes! Announcing their engagement, Hardik wrote on social media, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020  #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

On the other hand, Natasa shared these glimpses from their engagement ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever yes  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

