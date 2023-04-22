Inside Nysa Devgan's 20th Birthday Bash At Home With Fam-Jam, Daddy Ajay Devgn Stands By her Side - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa recently turned 20 and the family celebrated the big moment. A video clipping of Nysa Devgan's intimate birthday bash from home has gone viral on social media. In the video, a huge chocolate cake can be seen made in the shape of number 20 and her grandmother can be seen standing next to Nysa.

NYSA DEVGAN'S BIRTHDAY BASH

Also, seen in the video is daddy cool Ajay Devgn happily singing a birthday song along with Kajol. Birthday girl Nysa is wearing a tee and comfortable pants, looking comfy at home as she cuts her 20th birthday cake. Take a look here:

MERA NAAM NISSA HAI

Recently, Nysa corrected Paps on calling her name wrong. She said, 'Mera Naam Nysa (pronounced as in Nisa) Hai'. Soon after that, some even started calling her Nisha, Neesha, Nysa and it continued for a while till she smiled and left. She was snapped outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai by paps who continuously called her name for pictures and a seemingly miffed Nysa had to correct them with the pronunciation.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

A few days back, Nysa and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani along with other pals enjoyed a brief stay at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos.

The star daughter was last seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline.

NYSA DEVGAN'S FAMOUS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.